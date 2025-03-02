LA Galaxy v New York Red Bull: Final - MLS Cup 2024Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Phil Anschutz, Don Wilbur, Tony Sanneh, and JT Dorsey honored with prestigious U.S. Soccer awards

Major League SoccerUSA

Four figures were recognized for their contributions to U.S. soccer, while Jim Hamilton and Kathy Zolad were given honorary life memberships

  • Philip Anschutz receives Werner Fricker Builder Award
  • Don Wilbur recipient of the inaugural Fernando G. Alvarez Referee Champion Award
  • Tony Sanneh, JT Dorsey, Jim Hamilton and Kathy Zolad were also honored.
