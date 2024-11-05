'PGMOL officials stink!' - English referees slammed as 'the worst in football' after PSV's Champions League goal allowed to stand after Malik Tillman's controversial throw in
English referees were slammed as "the worst in football" after PSV's Champions League goal was allowed to stand following a controversial throw-in.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PSV took just 14 minutes to score against Girona
- A long throw from Tillman set up Ryan Flamingo
- Replays showed VAR was right to award goal