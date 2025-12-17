Perfect superstar identified for Orlando Pirates! Bucs backed to sign League Player of the Month award winner who 'has the versatility of Oswin Appollis'

Considering that Orlando Pirates might lose more players after the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup finals, the Soweto giants have been asked to look out for potential replacements.

Eight Bucs stars are heading to the AFCON finals in Morocco, and the continental showpiece is a perfect stage for the players to expose themselves to a wider market. Already, there is a huge gap left after Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire, and there is a possibility that more could leave if they perform well at the tournament.

Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Chaine, Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, and Oswin Appollis are the Pirates' players heading to AFCON, and there is a high possibility they will dominate Hugo Broos' starting line-up.

Given that Pirates are known as a selling club, should a good offer come knocking on their door after the AFCON finals, there is a high chance it will not be turned down.