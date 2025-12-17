Perfect superstar identified for Orlando Pirates! Bucs backed to sign League Player of the Month award winner who 'has the versatility of Oswin Appollis'
Pirates backed to sign PSL gem
Considering that Orlando Pirates might lose more players after the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup finals, the Soweto giants have been asked to look out for potential replacements.
Eight Bucs stars are heading to the AFCON finals in Morocco, and the continental showpiece is a perfect stage for the players to expose themselves to a wider market. Already, there is a huge gap left after Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire, and there is a possibility that more could leave if they perform well at the tournament.
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Chaine, Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, and Oswin Appollis are the Pirates' players heading to AFCON, and there is a high possibility they will dominate Hugo Broos' starting line-up.
Given that Pirates are known as a selling club, should a good offer come knocking on their door after the AFCON finals, there is a high chance it will not be turned down.
Good for Bucs
Golden Arrows superstar Siyanda Ndlovu has been identified as a perfect player for the Buccaneers. Former Sea Robbers player Lebohang Mokoena has explained why the 23-year-old would perfectly fit as a player for the Pirates.
Ndlovu’s playing style makes him perfect for the Buccaneers’ way of playing, according to Mokoena.
The former Happy Crown FC and Newcastle All Stars attacker has risen through Golden Arrows’ DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] ranks, and he has been one of Arrows’ players to watch in the ongoing season.
Ndlovu has three goals and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions and won the September and October PSL Player of the Month awards.
Apart from the PSL awards, his goal against Stellenbosch in a 2-0 win was voted the best for the month of October.
'Siyanda would fit in at Pirates'
“We love our wingers at Pirates. For me, Siyanda is just a typical Orlando Pirates winger. He has the versatility of an [Oswin] Appollis," Mokoena said on the Soccer Beat podcast.
“There is [the 2025] AFCON and the [2026 FIFA] World Cup coming, and at Pirates we sell players. You never know what can happen during these tournaments in terms of losing players.
“I also think Siyanda would fit in very well because of the type of football Pirates play. He has the speed going forward. We have a [Tshepang] Moremi doing that, we have an Appollis doing that, [Relebohile] Mofokeng is slowly picking up, and [Kamohelo] Sebelebele has been out,” Mokoena continued.
“So it would be great for a player like him to join Pirates. He could also get himself into the Bafana Bafana team. He would fit in like a glove there, purely because of the type of player that he is.
“If you look at the style of Pirates, they are very quick on the counter. They like their wingers to take on defenders and press high. It will also depend on whether Pirates bring back [Monnapule] Saleng from loan."
Mngqithi praises Ndlovu
Ndlovu's output has also been noticed and praised by Arrows' coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
“It’s talent like this that defines our football in the country. When I look at him versus players that are in the national team or others that might have gotten opportunities to go outside the country. I'm saying, this boy deserves all that," Mngqithi told the media in a previous interview.
“Technically, he’s unbelievable; physically, he’ll surprise you. He covers so much ground – high-intensity runs, sprints, and distance; technically, he hardly makes a mistake.
“He’s very clinical in front of goals, very clinical in his passing. He’s improved tremendously, creating situations for us and scoring critical goals for us.
“It suggests that he’s among the best talents we have in the country at the moment," Mngqithi added.
Going by his performance in the first round of the league, he is surely a player to watch when the season resumes.