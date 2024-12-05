The Buccaneers and Red Devils will face off in a highly-anticipated match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana’s vice-captain Percy Tau and his Al Ahly teammates have landed in South Africa for their forthcoming Caf Champions League encounter against Orlando Pirates.

Non-Bucs fans have rallied behind Tau to inflict pain on the Soweto giants, as Khanyisa Mayo did by netting a goal when Pirates squared off against CR Belouizdad in their group stage opener last week.

However, the Sea Robbers supporters have maintained that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star poses no danger to their team.

Here, GOAL shares top reactions from supporters on social media.

