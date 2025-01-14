'Percy Tau will never be Al Ahly family, you didn't give him respect he deserves! Plumber Marcel Kohler finished the squad' - Fans

Majority of South Africans are unhappy with the way the Lion of Judah was treated by his former side.

Bafana Bafana vice captain Percy Tau sealed his exit from Al Ahly on Monday night as relegation-threatened Qatar SC confirmed his arrival.

The 30-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker served the Red Devils for four years, helping them win 12 major trophies in the process.

However, his strenuous relationship with coach Marel Kohler eventually led to his exit.

The majority of South Africans are not happy with the way the Lion of Judah was treated. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.