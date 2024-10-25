Percy Tau and teammates, Al AhlyAl Ahly
Seth Willis

Percy Tau secures another trophy with Al Ahly after win over Zamalek to take his tally in Egypt to 11!

South AfricaP. TauAl Ahly SCAl Ahly SC vs Zamalek SCZamalek SCSuper Cup

The Bafana Bafana international has had massive success with the Red Devils, a team he joined in 2021.

  • Tau joined Al Ahly from Brighton & Hove Albion
  • He has been a key player for the Red Devils
  • On Thursday, he added another title
