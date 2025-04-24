Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra to 'give marriage a second chance' after Man City boss spent three days in Barcelona on reconciliation mission following split
Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly trying to reconcile their marriage after three days spent together in Barcelona over Easter.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Couple had split in January
- Guardiola and Serra married in 2014
- Initial separation linked to Pep's contract extension with City