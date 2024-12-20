Pep Guardiola is 'swimming for his life'! Man City boss in 'uncharted water' as champions fight to save season from hell

Getty Images SportScott WilsonPep Guardiola is 'swimming for his life'! Man City boss in 'uncharted water' as champions fight to save season from hellP. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier LeaguePep Guardiola is "swimming for his life" as he seeks a solution to Manchester City's crisis, claims Dwight Yorke.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity enduring miserable spell of formHave slipped to fifth in Premier LeagueGuardiola's side face Villa on SaturdayFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱