Pep Guardiola emphatically shuts down Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Arabia transfer rumours with Man City boss '95 percent' sure there will be no changes to his squad for new season
Pep Guardiola shut down Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Arabia speculation and is "95 per cent" sure there will be no changes to his Manchester City squad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Bruyne linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia
- Has one year left on his current deal
- Guardiola insisted the midfielder will stay put