Pep Guardiola's midsummer meltdown, Landon Donovan's bold hairstyle choice, Chelsea's humbling, Kaka being Kaka and the most unforgettable MLS All-Star moments

Ahead of this week's midsummer matchup, GOAL looks at some of the most iconic moments in MLS All-Star history

It's All-Star week for Major League Soccer, as the league is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Top players from MLS host the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night. The match will be the league's fourth time taking on the LIGA MX All-Stars. MLS is 2-1 in their previous three meetings. Overall, this week will mark the 29th iteration of the MLS ASG (the 2020 game was cancelled due to the pandemic).

Over the years, the format has changed. In previous versions, MLS All-Stars took on reigning European champions, clubs from around the world and even MLS on MLS - the East and West went head-to-head to establish dominance in the ASG. And while that format hasn't been played since 2004, there remains some interest among All-Stars to revive the conference format.

Article continues below

GOAL recalls some of the most iconic moments from the ASG since its first version in 1996 - including Landon Donovan's 2001 heroics, Ricardo Kaka's stunner in 2015 and Pep Guardiola's meltdown in 2014.