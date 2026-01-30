Pep Guardiola misses Man City press conference after giving speech at pro-Palestine event in Barcelona

Guardiola said in his ‘impassioned’ speech: “When I see a child in these past two years with these images on social media, on television, recording himself, pleading, ‘Where is my mother?’ among the rubble and he still doesn’t know it… I always think: ‘What must they be thinking?’ And I think we have left them alone, abandoned. I always imagine them saying, ‘Where are you? Come help us’.

“And even now, we haven’t done it. Perhaps because those in power are cowards, because they basically send innocent young people to kill innocent people. That is what cowards do. Because they are in their homes, with heating when it’s cold and air conditioning when it’s hot.

“We must take a step forward. Simply being present alone means so much — so very, very much. What bombs cause — and what they want to cause — is silence, and for us to look the other way. That is their only goal: that we do not take a step forward. And this is what we must resist. We must simply not look the other way; we must get involved and participate.

“We stand before the world to show that, naturally, we are on the side of the weaker — who in this case is Palestine. But not Palestine alone; all causes. This is a statement for Palestine, and it is a statement for humanity.”

