'He'll be back!' - Pep Guardiola sure Jurgen Klopp will return to management after Liverpool boss's shock departure announcement

'He'll be back!' - Pep Guardiola sure Jurgen Klopp will return to management after Liverpool boss's shock departure announcementSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesLiverpoolJuergen KloppManchester CityPremier LeagueTransfersPep GuardiolaKlopp to leave Anfield at the end of the campaignGerman manager claimed that he has run out of energyGuardiola asserted that his rival "will be back"