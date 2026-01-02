'How lucky I am' - Pep Guardiola aims pointed dig at Chelsea as Man City boss addresses former assistant Enzo Maresca's dramatic Blues exit

Guardiola was asked about the situation of his former colleague ahead of the clash between the two teams on Sunday, soon after his side's eight-game winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw at Sunderland on Thursday.

He said: "We won't talk much if we don't know which manager will be there and I don't know what's going to happen, concern is thinking about yourself and our people are going to help us with two tough games against Chelsea and Brighton.

"Chelsea have always been dangerous and the Premier League is dangerous every game. All I can say is that from my point of view Chelsea have lost an incredible manager and an incredible person. It's a decision from the Chelsea hierarchy so I've nothing to say. How lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.

"I have a contract. I say a thousand million times, I know you're bored of me, I've been here for ten years and I promise you I will leave one day but I have a contract, I'm happy, I want to fight with my team, the hierarchy respect me - they proved last season when we didn't win one game in three months and they supported me."

