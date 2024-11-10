Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Title race OVER? Pep Guardiola admits 'maybe another team deserves' to win Premier League after Man City suffer fourth straight loss on nightmare run

Manchester CityP. GuardiolaPremier LeagueBrighton vs Manchester CityBrighton

Pep Guardiola admitted that some other club might win the Premier League this year after Man City's fourth straight loss of the season.

  • Guardiola admits Premier League title race might be over
  • Suffered fourth straight loss with defeat at Brighton
  • Five points behind leaders Liverpool
