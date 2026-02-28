Getty Images Sport
Pedro Neto sets ambitious ‘beautiful’ trophy target for Chelsea under Liam Rosenior
1Rosenior makes steady start
There were a few sceptics questioning the appointment of Rosenior when he joined the Blues earlier this year, replacing the popular Enzo Maresca. Questions over his appointment from a fellow BlueCo-owned club were raised, but the English coach has answered suggestions that he is not cut out for the Premier League with a string of impressive performances.
Since joining Chelsea in the first week of January, Rosenior has overseen 12 games in all competitions, winning eight, drawing two and losing two. He has also made a marked impression on a number of his players, helping the likes of Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro get back into goalscoring form.
Chelsea currently sit in sixth place, three points behind Liverpool and Manchester United above them in the table. The three sides, alongside Aston Villa, are vying for just three Champions League qualification spots and with Chelsea currently off the pace, the Blues will need their good run of form to continue for the final 11 fixtures of the campaign.
The challenge for Rosenior is not made any easier this weekend when his side make the short trip from west to north London to take on Arsenal on Sunday. The two games Rosenior has lost have come against Mikel Arteta’s men in the Carabao Cup semi-final and it will mark the toughest Premier League test the new manager has faced.
Despite this challenge, Neto is determined to finish the season strongly and believes that, under his new coach, his squad are capable of ending on a positive note. The Portugal star is even targeting silverware this summer.
2Neto sets targets for season
Speaking to the Chelsea media team, Neto laid clear his and Chelsea's ambitions for the rest of the season. He explained that he wants to “do better than I did before and achieve what I can with this football club and the national team".
He said: “The goal of the club is to win the most trophies we can. We are in the FA Cup, we are in the Champions League. We are a little bit far away from the title, but we have to make sure we are in the Champions League.
“The goals are there and we know which ones they are. Of course, as a club we want to win trophies and those trophies would be a beautiful way to finish the season.”
3Chelsea must do better, says Neto
Neto joined Chelsea from Wolves and has already had the taste of lifting trophies with the Blues, including the Conference League and Club World Cup. He explained that he joined the club to compete for titles, but admitted the Blues have work to do this season.
“‘I came to this club to win trophies as we did in my first season. It was an unbelievable first season for me. The second one, we have a long way to go, we have a lot to fight for. So the expectations are really big. Of course, we have the expectation to do better every year. To be at a top club, the responsibility is bigger as well,” he added.
4North London calling
Arsenal will await the Blues’ arrival on Sunday as they look to make another step towards a first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners will be buoyed by an emphatic 4-1 win away at bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and will hope that Viktor Gyokeres can continue his sparkling goalscoring form of late. The Swedish forward netted against the Blues in the League Cup and will be hoping to add another to his growing tally.
