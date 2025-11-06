Getty Images Sport
Payday for Micky van de Ven! Tottenham hoping to 'reward' Dutchman with new contract after scoring wonder goal in Champions League
Tottenham want to hand Van de Ven a new deal
Tottenham are ready to hand Van de Ven a new deal that will significantly improve his wages and extend his stay at the club beyond 2029. The 24-year-old has become one of Spurs’ standout players since joining from Wolfsburg in 2023 and continues to impress both defensively and offensively. His spectacular solo strike in Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen, where he picked up the ball deep inside his own half, surged past four defenders, and finished calmly, was the latest reminder of his immense quality.
The goal, described by fans as “Son-esque,” was his sixth of the season, making him Tottenham’s top scorer across all competitions. Despite still having more than three years left on his current deal, the Lilywhites' hierarchy want to secure his long-term future with a wage that reflects his growing influence and importance. The club already consider him and Cristian Romero as the Premier League’s best centre-back partnership and see both as the foundation for Thomas Frank’s rebuild.
Talks are expected to take place later this season, though there is no immediate rush given his contract security. Tottenham are aware of interest from abroad, particularly from Real Madrid, but remain confident they can keep Van de Ven at the club by making him one of their highest earners. His leadership, consistency, and newfound attacking threat have made him indispensable, with insiders describing him as “the modern defender Spurs have always needed," according to The Telegraph.
Van de Ven and Romero critical to Spurs' future development
Spurs’ decision to hand him a new contract despite still having three more years left reflects how central he is to the Lilywhites' long-term strategy. He was made vice-captain in the summer following the departures of Heung-min Son, highlighting his growing leadership role within a youthful, developing squad. Behind the scenes, Tottenham believe Van de Ven represents not just a world-class defender but also a cultural leader capable of embodying the club’s values on and off the pitch.
His performances this season have attracted admiring glances from top European sides, including Real Madrid. However, Spurs’ stance remains firm: Van de Ven is not for sale. Having already tied down Romero on improved terms earlier this year, Tottenham are determined to replicate that model with the Dutchman and build their defensive core around the pair for years to come.
Spurs told to pay Van de Ven 'whatever he wants'
Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has urged the club to do everything possible to keep hold of Van de Ven, describing him as “the next Gareth Bale” and a potential £100 million player. Speaking on Sky Sports, O’Hara said: “I genuinely think he could be Gareth Bale. I’ve played with Bale when he was a left-back and you could see his athleticism, his pace — what he became in the end was unbelievable. Van de Ven has that same ability. He’s almost wasted as a centre half when you have that type of power and drive.”
O’Hara continued: “He can finish, he’s good in the air, and he’s fearless on the ball. I genuinely believe that in the future, you might look at him and say, could he play somewhere else? Could he be a 6ft 4 left winger who gets to the byline and whips crosses in? No one can keep up with him. He’s got the potential to be that sort of player.”
The former Spurs man also insisted that the club must reward him financially to fend off any transfer interest. “I’d love to keep hold of Van de Ven and we should do everything we can, pay him whatever he wants. He’s worth £200,000 a week, easily. He’s someone that will end up at Real Madrid if we’re not careful. Tottenham have to make him the face of the club’s future — he’s that good.”
Tottenham relaxed about Van de Ven's future
Tottenham’s immediate priority is to maintain their strong start to the season, but internally, discussions over Van de Ven’s new deal are expected to accelerate before the end of the campaign. The Dutchman’s contract extension is viewed as a key statement of intent as Spurs aim to consolidate their Champions League position and challenge for domestic silverware. Tottenham sources insist that Van de Ven’s loyalty and contentment in London give them the upper hand in negotiations.
