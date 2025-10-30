'Everything I am going to do, it is around Aiden' - Paul Scholes reveals heart-wrenching reason he gave up punditry as Man Utd legend lifts lid on relationship with special needs son

Speaking on Stick to Football, Scholes opened up on his son's condition, saying: "I made a decision this year because of Aiden, obviously due to his special needs you might know about.

"All the work I do now is just around his routines cos he has quite a strict routine every single day, so I just decided everything I’m going to do it is around Aiden. Everything I’m going to do now just works around him, I do studio work, but everything is built around his day.

"Last season on Thursday nights I’d do the Europa League for Man Utd, that’s the night I’d usually have him, so he was getting all agitated, biting and scratching. He knows the pattern’s not there straight away.

"And I did that for years really, always thinking I’ve got to stop this at some point so I had the chance to do the podcast and I thought that would suit me more. Well… not me, Aiden."