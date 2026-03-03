Paul Scholes picks 'perfect' next Man Utd boss as he reveals one major doubt about Michael Carrick

Scholes has identified the man he believes is the "perfect" candidate to take the reins at Old Trafford on a permanent basis. Following the dismissal of Amorim earlier this year, the Red Devils are currently being guided by Carrick on an interim basis. While the former United midfielder has enjoyed a sensational start to life in the hot seat, Scholes believes the club should be looking at a more decorated continental heavyweight to lead them into a new era starting this summer.

Carrick's tenure has been very productive, with six wins and one draw guiding United into the top three. Their latest triumph came in the form of a narrow 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. However, despite this resurgence, Scholes remains unconvinced that his former team-mate is the right man for the long-term project.

Instead of sticking with the status quo, the former England international is pointing towards a serial winner currently managing on the international stage. "The perfect one out there - I say perfect - [Carlo] Ancelotti is still out there," Scholes stated on The Good, The Bad & The Football Podcast.