'He was so unprofessional' - Paul Scholes names Man Utd's worst-ever signing who 'couldn't kick a football'

Bosnich was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League at the time he signed for United from Aston Villa in 1999 as the successor to departing club legend Peter Schmeichel. But just one week into his time at the club there was a clear sign that he did not have the mentality to play for Sir Alex Ferguson's winning machine. He turned up one hour late to his own wedding after spending the previous night in a police cell following a punch-up with a photographer while out on his stag do with friends including United striker Dwight Yorke.

Ferguson, who also signed Bosnich in 1988 when the goalkeeper was just 16, was less than impressed with him when he met him for the second time. He described him as a "terrible professional" and "overweight". Nonetheless, Bosnich was Ferguson's No. 1 for the majority of the 1999-00 season, making 23 Premier League appearances for United and winning the title in his first season.

However, his contract was terminated 18 months after he arrived and he joined Chelsea. But his time in west London was even more disastrous. He failed a drugs test in September 2002, leading to him being kicked out of the club and banned from playing football for nine months. The Australian claimed his drink had been spiked with cocaine but he later confessed to becoming addicted to the drug.

He said: "I wasn't taking any drugs when I was found guilty by the FA. In 15 years of football, I never touched them. But everybody believed that I was into drugs... So one day I thought, 'F*** it, I'm going to do it.' I went to a club, bought a £50 wrap of coke, and brought it home to try. Basically, I cracked. I was angry and bitter and I succumbed to what everyone said I was, a coke fiend."

Bosnich said at one point he was taking six grams of cocaine a day and in one infamous incident was so inebriated he mistook his father for a burglar, attempting to shoot him with an air rifle.