Paul Scholes calls out 'classless' Arne Slot for 'disrespectful' Ibiza trip that kicked off Liverpool's shocking decline

They come into this PSV test off the back of a 3-0 hiding at the hands of lowly Nottingham Forest. Captain Virgil van Dijk said the players are letting their manager down and together they have to get the club out of this "mess". Incidentally, last season, Liverpool conceded 41 goals on their way to the Premier League title. This term, they have already shipped 20 goals in their opening 12 matches. As a result, manager Slot said this was unacceptable and took responsibility for their soft underbelly.

"Conceding far more goals than last season. The amount of goals we have conceded and the amount of goals from set-pieces is close to ridiculous for a club like us," he told reporters. "The biggest one is the goals we concede. From open play, we are still able to generate enough chances to get a result. I take the responsibility and feel guilty for it.

"It's difficult to say at this moment [what we can learn from these defeats]. I have said quite a lot of times, there are certain things that you can do better but this hasn't helped and hasn't been of use. You can think of quite a lot of reasons why you have lost. From our perspective, at Liverpool Football Club, it is not acceptable. It is a situation you do not want to have. Now it is time to start winning matches again but you have to do a lot to win a match. The simple things, they must do better. That is what we are not doing and that is quite easy to solve. Simple football is the most difficult thing."