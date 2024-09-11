Paul Pogba Mathias PogbaGetty Images
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Paul Pogba's brother to stand trial in extortion & abduction case that targeted ex-Man Utd star



Paul Pogba's brother Mathias is set to stand trial after allegedly targeting the former Manchester United star in an extortion plot.

  • Mathias Pogba and five others accused
  • Allegedly demanded €13 million from France star
  • Pogba currently serving doping ban
