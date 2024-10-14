Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Paul Pogba breaks silence on future after Juventus star prepares to make comeback after doping ban is cut

P. PogbaJuventusSerie A

Paul Pogba has refused to rule out a move away from Juventus as the midfielder prepares to make his return from suspension.

  • Pogba preparing for return in March
  • Midfielder linked with Marseille move
  • Laughed off Patrice Evra's comments
