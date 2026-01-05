Getty Images Sport
Paul Mullin returns! Club legend back at Wrexham after seeing Wigan loan deal cut short
Back where he belongs
The "non-league Haaland" is back in North Wales. In a significant boost to Wrexham's squad depth for the second half of the 2025-26 season, the club announced on Monday via their official website that Wigan have opted to cut his loan short and send him back to Wrexham. Mullin, who joined the Latics in August 2025 in search of regular starting football, returns to the club where he made his name as one of the most prolific scorers in the lower leagues.
The decision brings an immediate end to his time at the Brick Community Stadium. While the move to Wigan was designed to give the forward ample game time, the League One team have decided that his experience and goalscoring pedigree are no longer required and he is now back at the STōK Cae Ras.
The striker scored four League One goals for Wigan in 20 games in the first half of the campaign, but the allure of returning to the project he helped build was seemingly too strong to resist. His return signals a clear intent from the Wrexham board that they are leaving nothing to chance as they chase their objectives this season.
A strategic recall
It is not clear if Mullin will be trusted with a role in the Championship side this season. Wrexham have consistently looked to evolve their squad since their rapid ascent through the divisions, but the value of a player who understands the club's specific pressures cannot be overstated. With the January window open, seeing a proven asset return is a low-risk strategy compared to dipping into the volatile transfer market for a new striker who would need time to adapt.
The club's brief statement confirmed the news simply: "Wrexham AFC can confirm Wigan Athletic have chosen to activate the break clause in Paul Mullin’s loan contract, and the striker will return from his spell with the Latics this month pending the completion of the relevant paperwork.
"Striker Mullin, 31, made 26 appearances in all competitions for the League One side and scored five goals during his loan spell.
"The club will assess Mullin on his return and, having only represented one Club in all competitions this season, explore all possible options for the striker’s future."
Legend of the Racecourse
To describe Mullin as a "fan favourite" would be a massive understatement. He is the definitive face of the Ryan Reynolds and Rob MacElhenney era, the man whose goals powered the club out of the National League as they climbed up to the Championship. His record of over 100 goals for the club places him firmly in the pantheon of Wrexham greats, and his connection with the supporters is visceral.
During his absence in the first half of this season, the team has continued to perform, but many fans felt the squad lacked the emotional heartbeat that Mullin provides. His work rate, tenacity and uncanny ability to score in big games are traits that the manager will be keen to reintroduce to the dressing room.
Boosting the ranks
Tactically, Mullin’s return offers Parkinson flexibility. Throughout the club's rise, the manager has often relied on a strike partnership. Having Mullin back allows for rotation and competition among the forwards, essential factors for a team pushing for league objectives.
While he may no longer be the guaranteed first name on the teamsheet as he was in the National League days, his role as a finisher off the bench or a starter in cup competitions could be vital. The sheer volume of fixtures in modern football requires a deep squad, and adding a player with Mullin’s specific skillset without spending a penny in transfer fees is astute business.
Wrexham are currently ninth in the second tier of English football and can boost their hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs when they take on struggling Norwich in their next match.
