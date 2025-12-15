Getty/GOAL
'Pathetic and embarrassing' - Man Utd fans left fuming after Antoine Semenyo escapes red for throat grab on Diogo Dalot
Semenyo handed lucky escape
With the game finely poised at 1-1 heading towards half-time, Semenyo ran a huge risk of reducing his side to 10 men. After bringing the Cherries back into the game following Amad Diallo's opener, the 25-year-old squared up to the Portugal international, raising his hand in the process. The incident prompted several players from both sides to come charging over, with Bruno Fernandes also stepping in to protect his team-mate.
Man Utd fans left fuming
Unsurprisingly, the United online cohort were quick to jump on the incident, demanding an explanation for why Semenyo was not dismissed. One fan, @UTDKara, said: "The premier league is against Manchester United, how’s this not a clear red to Semenyo? Pathetic and embarrassing from the Premier League."
Another, @UTDFaithfuls, added: "Semenyo didn't get a red card for this???", with a picture of the incident attached.
@FreddyQuinne recalled an incident from a few years ago, in which Casemiro was sent off for a similar act of madness. They said: "Remember when Casemiro got a red card for literally exactly what Semenyo just did there."
User @DigitisedLipstk agreed, posting: "Casemiro can’t grab a player by the collar but Semenyo can grab a player by the throat… ok."
Finally, @AnnemarieDray was gobsmacked that the Bournemouth man only saw yellow, they said: "I’m sorry and yes I’m biased but I always try to be fair and I’m absolutely stunned that Semenyo has not been sent off. Casemiro would be gone for the season after something like that."
Casemiro incident recalled
United fans have rightly brought up an incident involving Casemiro back in 2023. The Brazilian made an almost identical movement with his hand, clasping the throat of Crystal Palace star Will Hughes, and seeing red a few seconds later. Many who watch Premier League football often complain at the lack of consistency from officials in incidents like this. One week, Semenyo's actions would have resulted in a red card, but on others, he is given a pass.
A costly error?
With Semenyo still on the pitch, United have so far been made to pay. Despite leading twice on the night, the Red Devils find themselves 3-2 down, heading into the closing stages. A win would take them fifth, level on points with Chelsea.
