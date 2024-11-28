'Pathetic behaviour!' - Fans hit out after Jude Bellingham waits in tunnel for Liverpool star's shirt after Real Madrid's Champions League defeat at Anfield
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been mocked by fans for his behaviour after his side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham waited outside Liverpool dressing room
- Was given Alexander-Arnold's shirt by Gravenberch
- Fans mocked Real Madrid star on social media