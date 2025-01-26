Palmeiras 'foresaw' Endrick's struggles at Real Madrid as club president reveals she told Florentino Perez to 'calm down' over Pele comparisons
Palmeiras president Leila Pereira claims she 'foresaw' Endrick's Real Madrid struggles and told Florentino Perez to 'calm down' on Pele comparisons.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Endrick has played just 316 minutes for Real Madrid
- Palmeiras president claims she "foresaw" problems
- Told Perez to calm down amid Pele comparisons