Ousmane Dembele salary: How much does Paris Saint-Germain star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Ousmane Dembele's salary details playing for PSG

Ousmane Dembele was considered a future star ever since he burst onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund during the 2016-17 season. The French speedster was highly rated for his explosive pace and slick dribbling. However, things took a downturn after his big-money move to Barcelona, as injuries plagued his time there and derailed his progress.

Despite occasionally showcasing his immense talent, Dembele struggled to find consistency due to persistent fitness issues.

He left Barcelona in the summer of 2023 to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, a move that has paid off significantly. Dembele appears to have rediscovered his form and fitness, enjoying a brilliant spell with PSG that has even seen him break into Ballon d’Or contention.

The French winger signed a five-year contract with PSG, keeping him in Paris until 2028, alongside a lucrative salary. He currently ranks as the highest-paid player at the club.

But exactly how much does he earn in Ligue 1?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross