‘Our best away game ever' - Luis Enrique rages over 'sh*tty football' after seeing his 'superior' PSG team suffer shock Champions League defeat at Sporting

A visibly agitated Luis Enrique did not hold back in his post-match assessment, struggling to comprehend how his dominant PSG side left the Jose Alvalade Stadium empty-handed. Despite controlling possession and creating numerous openings, the Parisians were undone by a lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses, allowing Sporting to snatch a victory that the PSG boss felt was essentially a robbery.

"We lost because they scored two goals. Our team only scored one," Enrique stated bluntly to Canal+ immediately after the whistle. However, his frustration quickly boiled over as he expanded on the performance. "The result is disappointing, it is a shame. I saw only one team in the whole match. We were superior to the opponent, who was very good. It is disappointing because it is unfair, it is difficult to talk about football right now. Sh*tty football," he raged.