Orlando Pirates XI to face Stade d'Abidjan in the Caf Champions League: Is there room for Saleng in Riveiro's lineup

The Soweto giants will host les Yéyés at Orlando Stadium in matchday four of the Caf Champions League.

The 1995 Champions are eager to secure their first home win in the group stages.

Jose Riveiro's men have had an impressive 2024 and aim to start 2025 on a high note.

A victory would elevate the Bucs to eight points, bolstering their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

The fixture provides an opportunity for key players to make their mark in front of the home crowd.

GOAL takes a closer look at the first-choice XI and predicts how the Spaniard may set up his team for this crucial encounter.