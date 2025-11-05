'Orlando Pirates will win the PSL title on goal difference! Dan Malesela is better than Miguel Cardoso, but Mamelodi Sundowns were robbed of a goal and a penalty; Masandawana will not make it beyond the CAF Champions League group stage' - Fans

Masandawana were forced to sweat for three points by determined TS Galaxy, who were led by a Kaizer Chiefs academy product. Although it is another win for Downs, Miguel Cardoso's tactics have yet again come under scrutiny, given the display his players showed against the visitors. Struggling against PSL rivals now raises questions on whether the Tshwane giants are indeed ready for the CAF Champions League's gruelling campaign ahead.