'Orlando Pirates will win the PSL title on goal difference! Dan Malesela is better than Miguel Cardoso, but Mamelodi Sundowns were robbed of a goal and a penalty; Masandawana will not make it beyond the CAF Champions League group stage' - Fans
Masandawana were forced to sweat for three points by determined TS Galaxy, who were led by a Kaizer Chiefs academy product. Although it is another win for Downs, Miguel Cardoso's tactics have yet again come under scrutiny, given the display his players showed against the visitors. Struggling against PSL rivals now raises questions on whether the Tshwane giants are indeed ready for the CAF Champions League's gruelling campaign ahead.
After Mamelodi Sundowns beat TS Galaxy 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League contest, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.
With this kind of play, Pirates are taking the league with goal difference. This is not the Sundowns we know and love - Thulzzz
Advertisement
Backpagepix
Worst coach
Cardoso is the worst coach we've ever had since Neskeens! I would take Dan Maselesa over this Portuguese cotton farmer masquerading as a coach! This is NOT Sundowns!!! Atrocious football, painful to watch! - Jamius
Backpage
Not classic football
It's not a classic performance, but we take the three points - Minister of unemployment ZA
Backpage
What do fans want?
I see a lot of negative comments, people failing to analyse a game; TS had 11 players behind the ball, with hopes of a break using Puso. We were robbed of a goal, and we were robbed of a penalty. You then ask yourself. What do these fans want, Lena la Tena sometimes? - Vain_Selolo
Backpagepix
Rayners costing Downs
Rayners, who substituted Peter Shalulile, is costing us and will cost us more in the future...must be dealt with. Not even a single shot on target; all of them went to the moon - Bongo
Backpage
Sundowns will not go beyond CAF CL group stage
When the CAFCL draw was made, most of our fans called it an easy group. I'm afraid we won’t make it out of that group playing like this. We need to pull up our socks; that group is not as easy as some of you think - @kDuUnNbJrI4oGdo
Backpage
Masandawana in a crisis
We won, and Miguel Cardoso can continue to plumber. We are in a crisis. There is no coaching happening at Chloorkop!!! - T.P
Backpage
Shalulile wasting players
Shalulile and always being offside are wasting our players' energy. He needs to learn positioning - S'koko Matshaya
Backpage
Sundowns on autopilot
Our YoYo team is on autopilot; no coaching is happening there. We can't even deal with players' egos yet because there is no coaching. It's just our players playing. Congratulations to the coachless players. The next game we draw or lose, thanks to Flamming Berg & his Cardoso - J-Tebogo