Arthur Sales fires Mamelodi Sundowns past TS Galaxy as Masandawana widen gap with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs
Downs dim hard-working Galaxy
Mamelodi Sundowns have picked up a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League match played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.
Downs have returned to winning ways but had to sweat against the visitors, who proved a tough opponent throughout the game.
Meanwhile, Peter Shalulile had a chance to break the deadlock in the fifth minute, but he ended up wasting the opportunity. The Namibian chested down a cross from the left, but despite managing to bring the ball under control brilliantly, he shot wide.
Galaxy had their own chance in the 15th minute, but Aubrey Modiba did well to block the visitors from causing havoc; Junior Zindoga burst forward down the right wing, but the Bafana Bafana defender read his movement well and made a vital intervention that prevented Downs from going down.
There were scary moments for Sundowns late in the first half; Mory Keita made a fine run into the penalty box, and although he had Puso Dithejane as an option on the left, he decided to try and chip it over Ronwen Williams. Khuliso Mudau made a quick reaction to clear the danger in the 34th minute as Dithejane was left frustrated.
The Brazilians survived again in the 35th minute when Zindoga tried to slot home after he stretched to meet a low pass. However, Williams pulled off a crucial save to deny the Zimbabwean as Sundowns survived again.
Williams made another save in the 42nd minute when he stopped Dithejane's shot at goal.
Changes pay off
Changes by Miguel Cardoso after half-time paid off for the Tshwane giants; Katlego Ntsabeleng was replaced by Arthur Sales, and later Iqraam Rayners came on for Shalulile.
The two substitutes combined well to break the deadlock in the 61st minute. Rayners spotted Sales in a good position to score, and the Brazilian did justice with the chance as he fired his side ahead.
This was a real magical change that gave the Brazilians a new impetus in the attacking department.
Sales' goal earned them three points that now see them sit at the top with 25 points, while Galaxy are eighth.
Downs now lead with 25 points; Pirates are only second over Chiefs because of a superior goal difference, as both Soweto giants have 22 points.
The MVP
Sales' entry and effort are what Downs needed to open up a stubborn opponent.
His finishing was so clinical, and this could also help him improve his chances of returning to the starting XI more often amid stiff competition for starting positions.
The big loser
Dithejane was a constant threat against Sundowns, and he is unlucky to end the game on the losing side. His energy and determination explain why he has been shining and claiming Man of the Match awards.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐