Arthur Sales fires Mamelodi Sundowns past TS Galaxy as Masandawana widen gap with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns have picked up a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League match played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Downs have returned to winning ways but had to sweat against the visitors, who proved a tough opponent throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Peter Shalulile had a chance to break the deadlock in the fifth minute, but he ended up wasting the opportunity. The Namibian chested down a cross from the left, but despite managing to bring the ball under control brilliantly, he shot wide.

Galaxy had their own chance in the 15th minute, but Aubrey Modiba did well to block the visitors from causing havoc; Junior Zindoga burst forward down the right wing, but the Bafana Bafana defender read his movement well and made a vital intervention that prevented Downs from going down.

There were scary moments for Sundowns late in the first half; Mory Keita made a fine run into the penalty box, and although he had Puso Dithejane as an option on the left, he decided to try and chip it over Ronwen Williams. Khuliso Mudau made a quick reaction to clear the danger in the 34th minute as Dithejane was left frustrated.

The Brazilians survived again in the 35th minute when Zindoga tried to slot home after he stretched to meet a low pass. However, Williams pulled off a crucial save to deny the Zimbabwean as Sundowns survived again.

Williams made another save in the 42nd minute when he stopped Dithejane's shot at goal.