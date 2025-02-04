Kaizer Chiefs Backpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates were correctly awarded a penalty against Kaizer Chiefs! Two former Fifa referees agree with 'beautiful' Masixole Bambiso decision - 'In rugby that is allowed but in football, you cannot use hands to hold somebody'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCSekhukhune United

The Glamour Boys faithful and stakeholders feel their team was robbed at least a point against Bucs last weekend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates played Chiefs on Saturday
  • Bucs won through a controversial penalty
  • Former Fifa referees shares thoughts
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match