Orlando Pirates were correctly awarded a penalty against Kaizer Chiefs! Two former Fifa referees agree with 'beautiful' Masixole Bambiso decision - 'In rugby that is allowed but in football, you cannot use hands to hold somebody'
The Glamour Boys faithful and stakeholders feel their team was robbed at least a point against Bucs last weekend.
- Pirates played Chiefs on Saturday
- Bucs won through a controversial penalty
- Former Fifa referees shares thoughts