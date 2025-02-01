Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi slams PSL referees after controversial penalty call as Jose Riveiro insists Orlando Pirates deserved to win Soweto Derby - 'If I talk, red card, if I ask him about his family, red card, if I ask how are you, red card'
The Soweto Derby between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi ended dramatically, as Bucs claimed the bragging rights over the Glamour Boys.
- Pirates beat Chiefs in Soweto Derby
- Bucs awarded controversial penalty
- Nabi says Amakhosi did not deseve to lose