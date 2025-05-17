Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about league clash between Bucs and The Rockets.

Orlando Pirates return to action at Orlando Stadium for the first time since the departure of Jose Riveiro, with Mandla Ncikazi stepping in as interim coach.

The Buccaneers will be pushing for a second-place finish to secure a spot in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Although Mamelodi Sundowns have already wrapped up the league title, there’s still plenty to play for in Soweto.

TS Galaxy, led by Adnan Beganovic, head into the clash hoping to keep their spot in the top eight and end the season on a high.

Both teams are expected to go all out in what promises to be a tense encounter with high stakes.

Here, GOAL brings you all the key info on how to watch the Pirates and Galaxy match live, including TV channels, streaming options, and team news.