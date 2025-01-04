Orlando Pirates vs Stade d’Abidjan Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides you the details for the upcoming Caf Champions League match between the Buccaneers and Les Yeyes in Soweto.

Orlando Pirates will host Ivory Coast’s Stade d’Abidjan on Saturday evening at the Orlando Stadium in a crucial Caf Champions League Group C match.

With Al Ahly being defeated by CR Belouizdad on Friday night, a win for Jose Riveiro's team will position them at the top of the table and make them just one point away from securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, d’Abidjan, currently sitting at the bottom of the standings with only one point from three matches, will strive to claim all three points to keep their aspirations for reaching the next round alive.

