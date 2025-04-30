Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Bucs and Babina Noko.

Jose Riveiro and his side return to league action after bowing out of the Caf Champions League semi-finals against Pyramids, suffering their first loss in the competition. With their continental campaign over, Orlando Pirates now turn their focus to chasing down Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the title.

Riveiro will be hoping his team can bounce back quickly and keep the pressure on the reigning champions. On the other side, Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune United are enjoying a good run and are determined to extend their unbeaten streak.

Tinkler’s side is pushing to maintain a top-three finish and secure a spot in continental football next season. This clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter with both teams having plenty to play for.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Sekhukhune, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.