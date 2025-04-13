Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Bucs' clash against Siwelele Sa Marumo in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Orlando Pirates are eager to defend their Nedbank Cup title after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2024 final.

They face Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium, aiming to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Both teams head into the clash with perfect records, having not lost a match.

Pirates are also riding high after booking a place in the Caf Champions League semi-finals with a victory over MC Alger.

Head coach Jose Riveiro will be pushing his side to continue their strong form and secure a spot in the final, something they've achieved in each of the past three seasons.

