Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Bucs clash against Abafana Be'sthende in the league.

Jose Riveiro will take charge of his final match as Orlando Pirates coach when they face Golden Arrows.

The Spaniard has reportedly asked to be released early from his contract, bringing his time at the club to a premature end.

His last league game comes just a week after Pirates defeated Arrows, making it a quick rematch with added emotional weight.

Riveiro’s final days have been overshadowed by a painful 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.

That loss not only ended Pirates' hopes of a treble but also added pressure to an already tense situation.

Now, all eyes will be on how the players respond and send off their coach in his last outing.