Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Golden Arrows - Monnapule Saleng set to start in Jose Riveiro's farewell game?

Bucs go into the midweek clash hoping to achieve a season double over Abafana Bes'thende.

After failing to defend the Nedbank Cup, Orlando Pirates are back to the Premier Soccer League campaign, hoping to resuscitate their faint dream of beating Mamelodi Sundowns to the title.

On Tuesday, Bucs will face Golden Arrows, and this match carries some significance given that it will be Jose Riveiro's last game in charge of the Soweto giants.

Against Abafana Bes'thende, the Sea Robbers will be looking to make it three straight wins in the league with Monnapule Saleng, having spotted training with his Bucs teammates ahead of the game.

For his final game, GOAL takes a look at how the Spaniard will line up his charges at the Orlando Stadium.