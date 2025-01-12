Orlando Pirates vs CR Belouizdad Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Caf Champions League clash between Bucs and Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad.

Orlando Pirates welcome Belouizdad to Orlando Stadium in a must-win game to secure a place in the last eight.

The Buccaneers enter this matchday five clash in second position with eight points.

Nothing but a win will satisfy Jose Riveiro’s side, especially after their recent loss to Cape Town City.

Pirates will look to this encounter to regain their momentum and confidence.

The match also marks the return of Khanyisa Mayo to South Africa since joining the Algerian side.

The Bafana Bafana international will hope to avenge his team’s matchday one defeat to the Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Belouizdad including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.