Orlando Pirates vs Baroka Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the last 16 clash between Bucs and Bakgakga.

José Riveiro’s quest for another trophy will be tested by a familiar foe as his Orlando Pirates side faces second tier outfit Baroka in the Nedbank Cup.

The two teams share a rich history, and their rivalry adds extra spice to this encounter.

Recently, a player who featured for both clubs made a significant career move by joining an English Premier League side.

The Buccaneers come into this match well-rested but still reeling from a heavy defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, which dented their league title hopes.

The Spanish tactician will be hoping his squad has fully recovered from that setback and can deliver a strong performance.

On the other hand, the Limpopo-based side will aim to follow in the footsteps of fellow second tier club Durban City, who recently pulled off a shock win over TS Galaxy.

Baroka will be determined to cause an upset and advance to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Baroka including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.