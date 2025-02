The Buccaneers continue with their bid to defend South Africa's biggest knockout competition.

Orlando Pirates will be seeking to recover from last weekend's 4-1 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns when they host Baroka FC in a Nedbank Cup Last-16 match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

With Baroka being a National First Division side, Jose Riveiro might not want to experient by sending a second-string side to battle.

GOAL predicts how the Spaniard could line up his men on Saturday.