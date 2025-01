The Buccaneers have sealed their place in the Caf Champions League knockout stages, a remarkable milestone showcasing their impressive campaign.

However, their final Group C match against reigning champions Al Ahly in Cairo presents an opportunity to make a powerful statement.

A victory or a strong performance away from home, coupled with finishing top of the group, would solidify Orlando Pirates’ claim as genuine contenders for Africa’s most prestigious club trophy.

Here, GOAL looks at why this game holds immense significance for the Soweto giants.

