Orlando Pirates to face the ghost of 2023 after discovering Carling Knockout semi-final opponents and avoiding Mamelodi Sundowns slayers
The four teams in CKO semis
Marumo Gallants clobbered Stellenbosch 4-0 on Wednesday to storm into the Carling Knockout semi-finals and complete the list of teams in the last-four.
The semi-final draw was conducted soon after Bahlabane ba Ntwa's big win as Golden Arrows, Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates now know who they meet in the next round of this tournament.
Who meets who in Carling Knockout semi-finals
Pirates will be away at Richards Bay in the semi-final at a venue yet to be announced by the Premier Soccer League.
Arrows, who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns in the Round of 16, will be up against Gallants and they will be at home.
Pirates out to banish the ghost of 2023
Being drawn against Richards Bay will evoke memories Pirates would want to forget in this tournament.
The Buccaneers were dumped out of the Carling Knockout by the Natal Rich Boyz at the quarter-final stage in 2023.
The match had ended 0-0 but Richards Bay prevailed through a penalty shootout.
What comes next?
The Carling Knockout semi-final matches will take place on the weekend of November 8 and 9.
Venues and kickoff times are yet to be revealed by the PSL.