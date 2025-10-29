+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates to face the ghost of 2023 after discovering Carling Knockout semi-final opponents and avoiding Mamelodi Sundowns slayers

The Beer Cup is edging closer to the deciding match and the remaining four teams now know who they will meet. The Buccaneers, Richards Bay, Golden Arrows and Marumo Arrows complete the list of teams that are still in contention to lift this piece of silverware.

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Henri Stanic, Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpagepix

    The four teams in CKO semis

    Marumo Gallants clobbered Stellenbosch 4-0 on Wednesday to storm into the Carling Knockout semi-finals and complete the list of teams in the last-four.

    The semi-final draw was conducted soon after Bahlabane ba Ntwa's big win as Golden Arrows, Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates now know who they meet in the next round of this tournament.

  • Who meets who in Carling Knockout semi-finals

    Pirates will be away at Richards Bay in the semi-final at a venue yet to be announced by the Premier Soccer League.

    Arrows, who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns in the Round of 16, will be up against Gallants and they will be at home.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Pirates out to banish the ghost of 2023

    Being drawn against Richards Bay will evoke memories Pirates would want to forget in this tournament.

    The Buccaneers were dumped out of the Carling Knockout by the Natal Rich Boyz at the quarter-final stage in 2023.

    The match had ended 0-0 but Richards Bay prevailed through a penalty shootout. 

  • Junior Dion, Golden ArrowsBackpage

    What comes next?

    The Carling Knockout semi-final matches will take place on the weekend of November 8 and 9.

    Venues and kickoff times are yet to be revealed by the PSL.