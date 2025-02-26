Orlando Pirates: The nine games that stand between success or failure for cup specialist Jose Riveiro this season

Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro has a chance to deliver an unpredeneted haul of four trophies, but what exactly stands in his way?

The Orlando Pirates head coach has a chance to do what the Buccaneers and any other local team has not done before - that is to win an Africa Cup competition paired with the Premier Soccer League crown and two cup competitions.

Riveiro already claimed the MTN8 and is in the quarter-finals of both the Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup, while at the same time, the Buccaneers have established themselves as contenders for league honours.

However, some hurdles stand in the way of Pirates and the Spanish mentor, and here, GOAL explores the immediate games that could make or break the Happy People.