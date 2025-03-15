Tshegfatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates MTN8 vs Stellenbosch, October 2024BackPagePix
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa warns Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of crucial PSL showdown - 'The league is not gone, it’s far from being gone'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCT. Mabasa

The Bucs' forward has said the Sea Robbers must do everything possible to win their remaining games.

  • Mabasa adamant race is not over yet

  • Bucs to host Downs on Sunday
  • Sundowns enjoy wide gap at the top
