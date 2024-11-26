Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, November 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng given permission to showboat ahead of Patrick Maswanganyi - 'He is still young...he doesn't abuse it'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCR Belouizdad vs Orlando PiratesCR BelouizdadCAF Champions LeagueR. MofokengP. Maswanganyi

The Bafana Bafana man's display of skills is regarded as productive by a former Amakhosi midfielder who was known for eliminating defenders.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The issue of showboating has become in the PSL
  • Maswanganyi and Vilakazi are some of the players mentioned
  • Mahlangu gives Mofokeng the licence to showboat
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱