The Soweto giants have lost two key players to injuries at a time the PSL title race has intensified.

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane is set to undergo surgery while midfielder Thalente Mbatha has also been injured.

This comes as the Premier Soccer League title chase has intensified while they are also set to participate in the Caf Champions League knockouts.

Fans have taken interest in the developments at Pirates and GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.