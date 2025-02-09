Blow for Orlando Pirates! Thabiso Sesane set to undergo surgery as Soweto giants provide update on key midfielder Thalente Mbatha
The two key Bucs players were unable to play in the club's match against Downs, which Jose Riveiro's team ultimately suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss.
- Pirates provide injury update on Mbatha and Sesane
- Both players missed the match against Sundowns
- It's a big blow for Riveiro as these are key players