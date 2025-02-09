Thabiso Sesane, Orlando Pirates, February 2025Orlando Pirates
Clifton Mabasa

Blow for Orlando Pirates! Thabiso Sesane set to undergo surgery as Soweto giants provide update on key midfielder Thalente Mbatha

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesT. MbathaT. SesaneOrlando Pirates vs Baroka FCCupBaroka FC

The two key Bucs players were unable to play in the club's match against Downs, which Jose Riveiro's team ultimately suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates provide injury update on Mbatha and Sesane
  • Both players missed the match against Sundowns
  • It's a big blow for Riveiro as these are key players
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match