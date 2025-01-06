Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates set to sell Bafana Bafana star Thalente Mbatha to Bellingham's English Championship club Sunderland for R20 million? - Agent breaks silence on reported transfer interest

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersCape Town City FC vs Orlando PiratesCape Town City FCT. MbathaJ. RiveiroR. MofokengSunderlandJ. Bellingham

The Soweto giants' players continue being linked with moves overseas and coach Jose Riveiro could be preparing himself to lose some of his key men.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbatha has reportedly attracted interest from England
  • Reports say it's a Championship side
  • His agent comments on the transfer rumours
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱